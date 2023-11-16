During high-level talks in the US, Chinese President Xi Jinping showcased his Hongqi N701 vehicle to President Joe Biden, who lauded it as a "beautiful vehicle." The sleek car, known only by its codename, N701, has previously accompanied President Xi on international trips. The admiration for Xi's car adds a unique diplomatic note to the discussions between the two leaders. US-China Summit: Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Meeting Concludes, Both Sides To Ensure Differences Between Two Countries Remain Manageable (Watch Video).

Joe Biden Impressed by Xi Jinping's 'Beautiful' Hongqi N701 Car

Earlier, President Biden praised President Xi’s vehicle, “It’s a beautiful vehicle.” Xi showed Biden his Chinese Hongqi vehicle. pic.twitter.com/9TmdUK1Qx0 — Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) November 16, 2023

A bit of personal touch… President Biden took a look at the #Hongqi vehicle drives President Xi, “it’s a beautiful vehicle” Biden said. pic.twitter.com/cOjpZA6F7h — Serena Xue Dong (@theserenadong) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)