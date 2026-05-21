The Formula 1 paddock travels to Montreal this weekend for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, marking the fifth round of the world championship. Staged at the iconic Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, the event features a revamped slot on the calendar and introduces the high-stakes Sprint format to Montreal for the first time. For motor racing enthusiasts in India, navigating the significant time zone difference means preparing for late-night viewing, with the crucial main qualifying session scheduled for the early hours of Sunday, 24 May. Kimi Antonelli Triumphs at F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix to Bolster Championship Advantage.

Owing to the time difference between Montreal and India, the main qualifying session to determine Sunday's race grid will commence at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, 24 May.

Because this is a Sprint weekend, the traditional schedule is heavily adjusted. Action begins on Friday, 22 May, with a single Free Practice session at 10:00 PM IST, followed swiftly by Sprint Qualifying at 2:00 AM IST on Saturday, 23 May. The short Sprint Race takes place later that evening at 9:30 PM IST, serving as the final prelude before the midnight qualifying shootout.

Where To Watch F1 Qualifying For Canada GP in India?

Formula 1 fans in India have two primary legal options to stream the entire 2026 Canadian Grand Prix weekend live on mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs, and computers.

FanCode App and Website

FanCode remains an official streaming partner for Formula 1 in India. Users can purchase a weekend pass or an annual subscription to watch all sessions live, including practice, sprint events, qualifying, and the main race. The platform provides a standard high-definition stream accessible across major consumer devices.

F1 TV Pro

For a more immersive broadcast, the premium option is F1 TV Pro, available directly through the official Formula 1 app and website. The service provides commercial-free coverage, multi-camera feeds, access to all 22 driver onboards, live team radio telemetry, and comprehensive pre- and post-race analysis shows. Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest Championship Leader in F1 History After Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Win.

F1 Canadian GP 2026 Schedule

Session Date (IST) Start Time (IST) Streaming Platforms (India) Free Practice 1 (FP1) Friday, 22 May 10:00 PM FanCode / F1 TV Pro Sprint Qualifying Saturday, 23 May 2:00 AM FanCode / F1 TV Pro Sprint Race Saturday, 23 May 9:30 PM FanCode / F1 TV Pro Main Race Qualifying Sunday, 24 May 1:30 AM FanCode / F1 TV Pro Grand Prix Race (70 Laps) Monday, 25 May 1:30 AM FanCode / F1 TV Pro

Race Preview

Heading into Montreal, the competitive order has narrowed dramatically. While Mercedes initially held a commanding grip on the early championship standings, McLaren's extensive upgrade package introduced during the previous round in Miami has successfully bridged the performance gap. With other frontrunners like Ferrari expected to bring technical developments to Canada, achieving a clean qualifying run will be critical, especially with unpredictable weather frequently playing a role in Montreal

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).