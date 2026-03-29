Italian sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli has etched his name into the Formula 1 history books, becoming the youngest-ever championship leader at just 19 years old following a commanding victory at the Japanese Grand Prix today. The Mercedes driver's triumph at Suzuka, his second consecutive win of the season, propels him to the top of the drivers' standings with a nine-point advantage. Musheer Khan Showcases Beatboxing Skills With F1 Engine Mimicry at Punjab Kings Camp (Watch Video).

Kimi Antonelli Creates History

A Strategic Masterclass at Suzuka

Antonelli's path to victory at the Suzuka Circuit was not without its challenges. Starting from pole position, the young Italian endured a dreadful start, dropping to sixth place off the line as Oscar Piastri of McLaren seized the early lead. However, the race dynamics shifted dramatically midway through when a heavy crash involving Haas driver Oliver Bearman brought out the safety car.

Antonelli, who had yet to make his pit stop, capitalised on this crucial timing, entering the pits under the safety car and re-emerging in the lead. From that point, he demonstrated exceptional pace, building a significant lead and ultimately crossing the finish line with a 13.7-second advantage over Piastri, who finished second, with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari taking third.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen’s performance at the Japanese GP was another chapter in a difficult start to the season for the four-time world champion. He finished the race in 8th place, continuing a trend of Red Bull-Ford struggling to match the pace of the frontrunners under the new regulations.

Breaking Records and Italian Pride

At 19 years, six months, and 28 days old, Antonelli's achievement surpasses the previous record held by Lewis Hamilton, who led the championship at 22 years old in his debut 2007 season. This historic moment also marks the first time an Italian driver has led the Formula 1 championship since Giancarlo Fisichella in 2005. His back-to-back victories, following his maiden win in China, underscore his rapid ascent and undeniable talent in the pinnacle of motorsport. F1 2026: Formula One Bahrain, Saudi Arabian Grands Prix Canceled Amid Middle East Conflict.

F1 2026 Driver Standings

Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 72 2 George Russell Mercedes 63 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 49 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 41 5 Lando Norris McLaren 25 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 21 7 Oliver Bearman Haas 17 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine 16 9 Max Verstappen Red Bull 16 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 14

F1 2026 Constructor Standings

Pos Constructor Points 1 Mercedes 135 2 Ferrari 90 3 McLaren 56 4 Haas-Ferrari 18 5 Alpine-Mercedes 16 6 Red Bull-Ford 16 7 Racing Bulls-Ford 14 8 Audi 2 9 Williams-Mercedes 2 10 Cadillac-Ferrari 0

Championship Outlook

With this victory, Antonelli now holds a nine-point lead over his Mercedes teammate George Russell in the 2026 drivers' championship standings. Russell, whose pit-stop strategy was compromised by the safety car, finished fourth in Japan. Despite his commanding position, Antonelli remains grounded, stating, "Of course it's still early to think about the championship, but we're in a good way." The Formula 1 season now heads into an extended break before resuming with the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

Antonelli's remarkable performance has not only rewritten the record books but also ignited excitement for the remainder of the 2026 Formula 1 season, as the young Italian aims to maintain his championship charge.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (F1). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).