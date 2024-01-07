On the verge of becoming the first Australia player to play 300 matches across all formats of international women’s cricket, premier fast-bowling all-rounder Ellyse Perry said she is open to clocking an unprecedented 400 appearances. When India take on Australia in the second T20I at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday evening, Ellyse, 33, will become just the fourth player after Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards and Suzie Bates to play 300 matches across all formats of international women’s cricket.

"I'm very much open to whatever pans out in the next little bit for me. I'm absolutely loving the opportunity to be a part of this group still, and I think if I'm in the same phase as I am at the moment, then I'd love to play 400."

"But I don't think any of us have a crystal ball either, so if that doesn't pan out as well, then I've more than had my fair share of amazing experiences with this group. I think that's just another number, but for as long as I can contribute to the team, and it's something that I find really motivating and enjoyable, I'd love to be here," Ellyse was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Ellyse was left out of the Australia T20I team early in 2022, but she reformed her game to return into the side six months later with back-to-back effective knocks against India later in the year. She also picked a nomination in the ICC Women’s T20I cricketer of the year award for 2023.

"To be honest, I think from a bigger picture point of view, I've just had so much pride and joy in being involved in the team for the period of time that I have (which has been) such an influential time in women's sport as well. To see the progress that's taking place in that period has been truly amazing."

"From a personal point of view, with that has come different challenges and different opportunities to get better and keep trying to evolve the way that I play. From the last 18 months point of view, that's just been part of it and I've really enjoyed that challenge – but I think I've probably got a lot more pride in just having the opportunity to be a part of this team for as long as I have," she added.

The next 18 months will see Australia defend their World Cup titles in both T20Is and ODIs, apart from hosting Women’s Ashes at home. Ellyse is eager to be a part of the transition Australia will be going through post the exit of regular skipper and talismanic batter Meg Lanning.

"It's a great time for us, of evolution. You've seen a lot of that in the way that Phoebe Litchfield has performed in those one-day matches; Annabel Sutherland, her last 12 months. That's something we're incredibly conscious of, (to) maintain the success we've had, but equally evolve that, to look a little bit different in the way the team plays."

"The game is moving at such a rapid pace. There's a new environment. In a lot of ways, for our game at the moment, the sky's the limit in terms of where it can go. For me, it's just always trying to make the most of what pops up and hopefully continue to get better for as long as I can."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2024 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).