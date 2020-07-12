Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday (July 11, 2020) announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 77-year-old took to Twitter to break the news to everyone and said that he has moved to a hospital while his family members have also undergone tests, the results to which are still awaited. The Indian actor also requested everyone who was in contact with him in the last 10 days to get themselves checked as well. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

‘T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !’ the 77-year-old wrote in his official Twitter account. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Mahesh Babu, Sonam Kapoor, Vikas Gupta, Mammooty, Kapil Sharma Among Others Pray For Actor's Quick Recovery (View Tweets).

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

After hearing the news, several members for cricketing fraternity such as Shoaib Akhtar and Sachin Tendulkar wished the Bollywood legend a speedy recovery.`'Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery. ' said the master blaster.

Sachin Tendulkar

Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/KRwPQ9RQZT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar

Get well soon Amit ji. Prayers for a speedy recovery from all your fans across the border. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

Suresh Raina

Get well soon Sir 🕉🙏🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 11, 2020

Irfan Pathan

Wishing for your speedy recovery Sir🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 11, 2020

Washington Sundar

Get well soon sir! Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) July 11, 2020

Aakash Chopra

Get well soon, sir. Thoughts, prayers and good wishes. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai. His next on the big screen will be Ayan Mukherji's Bhramastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He was also looking forward to beginning the shoot of his Sony TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati's post-Lockdown.

