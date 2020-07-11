In an unfortunate turn of events, Bollywood's most loved veteran superstars, Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, July 11. The actor was admitted to Nanavati hospital in the evening and before everyone could get alarmed any further, Amitabh took to Twitter to inform his fans that he had tested positive for the pandemic. He also mentioned in his tweet that his family and staff have gotten themselves tested and requested that anyone who has come in contact with him in the past 10 days, get tested too. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital (View Tweet).

As soon as Amitabh tweeted about his health condition, Bollywood, South and Television celebrities alike took to Twitter to pour in wishes for the 77-year-old's speedy recovery. Amitabh Bachchan Is Shooting for KBC in the Times of COVID-19 Pandemic, Despite a Hamstring (Read Deets).

On the work front, Amitabh's next on the big screen will be Ayan Mukherji's Bhramastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Big B was also looking forward to beginning the shoot of his Sony TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati's 12th season after lockdown. In fact, the actor had even shot for its promo from home. But given the Government restrictions of not allowing actors above 65 years of age to resume shoots, the show was delayed. We too pray for Amitabh's quick recovery and even quicker return to work!

