In an unfortunate turn of events, Bollywood's most loved veteran superstars, Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, July 11. The actor was admitted to Nanavati hospital in the evening and before everyone could get alarmed any further, Amitabh took to Twitter to inform his fans that he had tested positive for the pandemic. He also mentioned in his tweet that his family and staff have gotten themselves tested and requested that anyone who has come in contact with him in the past 10 days, get tested too. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital (View Tweet).

As soon as Amitabh tweeted about his health condition, Bollywood, South and Television celebrities alike took to Twitter to pour in wishes for the 77-year-old's speedy recovery. Amitabh Bachchan Is Shooting for KBC in the Times of COVID-19 Pandemic, Despite a Hamstring (Read Deets).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Mahesh Babu:

Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery... — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 11, 2020

Kapil Sharma:

Prayers for u sir 🙏 get well soon 😇 love u always 😇🙏 https://t.co/BracCPxyU6 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 11, 2020

Dulqer Salmaan:

Get well soon sir ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery ! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 11, 2020

Sonam Kapoor:

Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020

Ranvir Shorey:

Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 11, 2020

Daboo Ratnani:

Wishing You A Speedy Recovery Uncle Lots of Love @SrBachchan — DABBOO RATNANI (@DabbooRatnani) July 11, 2020

Mammooty:

Get well soon sir — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 11, 2020

Amrita Rao:

Dear Sir, I wish you a Quick recovery. My humble prayers add to your Optimism & Strength 🙏 — AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@AmritaRao) July 11, 2020

Kriti Kharbanda:

Praying for your speedy recovery sir 🙏 — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) July 11, 2020

Dhanush:

Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 11, 2020

Boney Kapoor:

Get well soon Amit Ji. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 11, 2020

Ali Asgar:

Praying to the Almighty for your fastest recovery. .Get well soon Sir 🤲🙌❤️ https://t.co/GZyOwcPw6S — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) July 11, 2020

Bipasha Basu:

Praying for your speedy recovery Sir 🙏Durga Durga🙏 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) July 11, 2020

Vikas Gupta:

We all are praying for your recovery sir 🙏 https://t.co/mSS1egGY25 — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) July 11, 2020

Vindu Dara Singh:

All our Prayers and a quick recovery Amit ji 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) July 11, 2020

Sharad Kelkar:

its gonna be alright sir , whole nation is with you 🙏🏼 — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) July 11, 2020

Nimrat Kaur:

Prayers for your speedy recovery sir. You’ll be fighting fit soon!!! — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 11, 2020

Bhagyashree:

Get well soon Sir.. prayers for your speedy recovery. — bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) July 11, 2020

Divya Dutta:

Wishing you speedy recoveries sir!! You l be absolutely fine!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🤗🤗 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 11, 2020

Priyamani:

Get well soon sir !!! Praying for your recovery 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) July 11, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh's next on the big screen will be Ayan Mukherji's Bhramastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Big B was also looking forward to beginning the shoot of his Sony TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati's 12th season after lockdown. In fact, the actor had even shot for its promo from home. But given the Government restrictions of not allowing actors above 65 years of age to resume shoots, the show was delayed. We too pray for Amitabh's quick recovery and even quicker return to work!

