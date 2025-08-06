The Australia national cricket team will host the South Africa national cricket team in the upcoming white-ball series. Both countries will face each other in a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs, starting from August 10. Australia will be fresh from a 5-0 whitewash in their recent away T20I series against the West Indies national cricket team. South Africa, on the other hand, is coming after finishing as runners-up in the recently concluded Tri-Series in Zimbabwe. The Proteas lost a thrilling final against the New Zealand national cricket team in the Tri-Series 2025. AUS vs SA 2025: Australia Batter Mitchell Owen Ready To Translate T20I Success to ODIs Against South Africa.

Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood have returned to the limited-overs squads for the home series against the Proteas. Speedsters Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were not considered due to the workload management ahead of a busy home season. For South Africa, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma have made their return for the upcoming white-ball tour in August. Bavuma has been out of action since the historic triumph in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's in June. Markram was one of the few seniors who were rested for the two Tests in Zimbabwe, followed by the T20I Tri-Series.

Australia vs South Africa 2025 Full Schedule

Date Matches Teams Venue Time in IST (Indian Standard Time) August 10 1st T20I Australia vs South Africa Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin 2:45 PM IST August 12 2nd T20I Australia vs South Africa Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin 2:45 PM IST August 16 3rd T20I Australia vs South Africa Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns 2:45 PM IST August 19 1st ODI Australia vs South Africa Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns 10:00 AM IST August 22 2nd ODI Australia vs South Africa Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay 10:00 AM IST August 24 3rd ODI Australia vs South Africa Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay 10:00 AM IST

Australia vs South Africa 2025 Venue

The white-ball series between both countries will be hosted at different venues in Australia. The first and second T20Is will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns will host the final T20I and the first ODI of the three-match series. The second and third ODIs between South Africa and Australia will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Australia vs South Africa 2025 Squads

Australia T20I Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

South Africa T20I Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

Australia vs South Africa 2025 Live Streaming

Yes, the Australia vs South Africa T20I and ODI matches will be live-streamed in India. With Star Sports Network having the broadcast rights of AUS vs SA 2025, the live streaming online of the exciting series will be available on JioHotstar. So, fans in India can watch the AUS vs SA T20I and ODI 2025 series matches on the JioHotstar app and website.

Australia vs South Africa 2025 Live Telecast

Yes, the Australia vs South Africa white-ball series will be telecast live in India. Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights to Australia cricket matches in India. The AUS vs SA T20I and ODI 2025 series will be broadcast on Star Sports TV channels for the Indian audience.

