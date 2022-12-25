South Africa put in their worst possible performance in the opening test versus Australia and the manner of defeat did not do justice to the standard of cricket the Proteas can play. It will not get easy for them as Australia look to wrap up the three-game series when the two teams meet for the Boxing Day match at the iconic MCG. Although the pitch at Gabba came in for some heavy criticism, the Proteas’ batting unit were a complete no show. Melbourne may produce another bowling friendly wicket and this is where the visitors must improve considerably. Hosts Australia are the more relaxed unit of the two and given the kind of form they enjoy playing in home conditions, it is not a surprise. They will be cautious though with South Africa being an unpredictable outfit. Australia versus South Africa will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 5:00 AM IST. David Warner Should Be Contemplating and Possibly Should Retire at the End of the Sydney Test, Says Simon O'Donnell.

David Warner will be representing Australia in Tests for the 100th time and the veteran opener will look to get Australia to a solid start after twice failing to do so in Gabba. Travis Head and Steve Smith in the middle order could do the bulk of the scoring again but the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja will need to chin in with some runs as well. The team’s strength is their bowling and skipper Pat Cummins is leading by example in this department.

Rassie Van der Dussen could make way for Theunis de Bruyn in the South Africa eleven and apart from this potential change, the team would remain the same. Temba Bavuma showed great resistance in both the innings of the first test and he will be confident heading into the Melbourne test. The pace quartet of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje is world class and with them in the team, South Africa will feel they have a chance.

It should be a keenly contested game and there is a high chance the contest may end well before the fifth day. AUS vs SA Boxing Day Test 2022: Steve Smith Backs David Warner to Deliver Against South Africa in the Upcoming Test Match.

The AUS vs SA 2nd Test has a scheduled time of 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the AUS vs SA Test series 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels.

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the Australia vs South Africa Test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test 2022 online.

