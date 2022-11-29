Two of the oldest test cricket rivals, Australia (AUS) and West Indies (WI) are all set to face each other in the first test of the two-match series, commencing on Wednesday,30 November. Since Australia is hosting the series, the first test is scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth. The match will kick off at 07:50 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The two-match test series is the part of World test championship (WTC). Hosts are currently topping the WTC ranking with a win percentage of 70. West Indies are sixth on the table with a win percentage of 50. Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s Son, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, To Make Debut in AUS vs WI 1st Test, Confirms Windies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite

It will be for the first time since 2015/16, that the two teams confront each other in test cricket. Despite, their early elimination from the preliminary stage of the recently held T20 World Cup in October, West Indies has shown up to be a different team together in the longest format this year. West Indies remained unbeaten in two test series held at home in 2022 against England and Bangladesh.

Australia recently white-washed England in a three-match ODI series after a disappointing outing in T20I World Cup 2022. However, the challenge will be different when they meet stern West Indies on Wednesday. After the conclusion of the first test on 3 December, the second and final test match will be played from 8 to 12 December at Adelaide Oval.

When is Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs West Indies 1st Test will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 30, 2022 (Wednesday). The AUS vs WI cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:50 am IST

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcaster of the AUS vs WI 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Sports network channels to watch Australia vs West Indies 1st Test match live telecast on their TV sets. Pat Cummins Breaks Silence on Justin Langer's Claim, Says ‘No Cowards in Australian Cricket Team’

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the live streaming of the AUS vs WI Test series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch live streaming of the Australia vs West Indies 1st Test 2022 online. Jio users can watch AUS vs WI free live streaming online on the JioTV app.

