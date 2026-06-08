BAN vs AUS 2026: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head Miss Out; Josh Inglis to Lead in ODIs

The Australian men's cricket team is bracing for a demanding white-ball tour of Bangladesh, starting June 9, without several of its frontline players. Captain Mitchell Marsh and opener Travis Head will miss the ODI series, with Marsh recovering from an ankle injury and Head granted personal leave for the entire tour. Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha is also ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the recent Pakistan series. Australia Squads for Pakistan, Bangladesh Tour Announced, U19WC 2026 Skipper Among Players Called Up.

Australia Names ODI Squad For Bangladesh Tour

JUST IN: A trio of Vics has been added to the Aussie ODI squad for Bangladesh, with a couple of World Cup winners still missing #BANvAUS Full story: https://t.co/3ZDOWao0d6 pic.twitter.com/lfuDGL6PgC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 8, 2026

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, 31, who recently led Australia in Pakistan, will once again take the reins for the three-match One-Day International series. Marsh, 35, is expected to join the squad in Dhaka to prepare for the subsequent three-match T20 International series, where he is slated to resume captaincy.

Squad Adjustments and New Faces

The absence of these key players has necessitated several changes to the Australian squad. Victorian off-spinner Todd Murphy, who has played Test cricket, earns his maiden white-ball international call-up as a replacement for Sangha. Young batting prospect Ollie Peake, 19, and all-rounder Matt Short, 31, both of whom featured in the recent ODI series against Pakistan, have been retained in the squad. Selector Tony Dodemaide expressed confidence in the new inclusions, stating, “We’re excited to welcome Todd Murphy into the ODI squad for the first time, while it made sense for Ollie Peake and Matt Short to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour.”

Veteran fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood are also rested from the tour due to a heavy upcoming Test schedule.

Australia ODI Squad for Bangladesh Tour:

Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zamp.

Australia T20I Squad for Bangladesh Tour:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa. Michael Clarke Opens Up On Surviving Near-Fatal Car Crash After IPL 2026 Final (Watch Video).

Series Schedule and Venues

This marks Australia's first ODI tour to Bangladesh in 15 years. The series will be played across two venues in Bangladesh. The ODI matches will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, while the T20Is will be held at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

Match Type Date (2026) Venue Start Time (Bangladesh Standard Time, UTC+6) 1st ODI June 9 Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 2:00 PM 2nd ODI June 11 Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 2:00 PM 3rd ODI June 14 Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 2:00 PM 1st T20I June 17 Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram 6:00 PM 2nd T20I June 19 Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram 6:00 PM 3rd T20I June 21 Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram 2:00 PM

Recent Form

Australia is coming off a 2-1 ODI series defeat in Pakistan, highlighting the challenges of subcontinent conditions. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will enter the series with confidence after a recent 2-1 ODI series victory against New Zealand. Bangladesh are currently ranked 9th in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).