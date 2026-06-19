BAN vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026: Matt Renshaw, Tim David Help Australia Secure Series Win Against Bangladesh

A magnificent unbeaten 89 from Matt Renshaw and a blistering 45 from Tim David powered Australia to a hard-fought seven-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20 International on Friday, June 19, 2026. The crucial win, secured at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, gives Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh Australia T20i Series 2026. Australia, electing to bat first, overcame an early wobble to post a formidable 196 for 5 from their allotted 20 overs. Bangladesh, in response, mounted a spirited chase but ultimately fell short, finishing on 189 for 6. BAN vs AUS 1st T20I 2026: Adam Zampa, Debutant Joel Davies Shine As Australia Beat Bangladesh To Take Lead.

Matt Renshaw and Tim David Rescue Australia

The Australian innings began precariously, with the visitors slumping to 44 for 3 inside the powerplay. Openers Josh Inglis (11) and Cooper Connolly (1), along with captain Mitchell Marsh (20), departed early, putting Australia under immense pressure.

However, the 30-year-old Matt Renshaw, celebrating a career-best T20I score, anchored the innings with a sublime display of power and composure. He found an aggressive partner in Tim David, and the duo stitched together a game-changing 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket off just 50 deliveries.

David, known for his big-hitting prowess, smashed 45 runs off just 26 balls, including two fours and four sixes, before being dismissed in the 15th over. Renshaw continued his assault, bringing up his half-century off 29 balls and accelerating in the death overs. He remained unbeaten on 89 from 52 deliveries, an innings embellished with four fours and five towering sixes. Joel Davies provided crucial late impetus with an unbeaten 13 off 8 balls, helping Australia add 49 runs in the final five overs.

Bangladesh's Valiant Chase Falls Short

Chasing a challenging target of 197, Bangladesh got off to a blazing start, reaching 48 runs inside four overs. Openers Tanzid Hasan (30) and Saif Hassan (42) provided a solid platform.

Saif Hassan top-scored for Bangladesh with 42 off 33 balls, while Parvez Hossain Emon (36 off 22) and captain Towhid Hridoy (35 off 22) kept their side in contention. At one point, Bangladesh seemed to be cruising, but Australia's bowlers held their nerve in the crucial death overs. N. Ahmed was particularly effective, taking 2 for 27 from his four overs. Aaron Hardie picked up two key wickets for 40 runs, while Renshaw himself contributed with the ball, taking 1 for 13 in his two overs, including the wicket of Tanzid Hasan. Despite Hridoy's late heroics, which included a six off the penultimate over, Bangladesh ultimately fell seven runs short of their target. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? Know All About Delhi-Born Australia All-Rounder Called-Up For BAN vs AUS T20Is 2026.

Series Schedule

Australia has now clinched the T20I series with one match remaining. The final T20I will also be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Remaining Fixture:

3rd T20I: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Start Time: 2:00 PM BST / 6:00 PM AEST

Matt Renshaw was deservingly named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, a knock that not only secured the series for Australia but also showcased his growing prowess in the shortest format of the game.

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