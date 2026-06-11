Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? Know All About Delhi-Born Australia All-Rounder Called-Up For BAN vs AUS T20Is 2026

Cricket enthusiasts have been keen to learn more about Nikhil Chaudhary, an Indian-born cricketer making waves in Australian domestic cricket, following discussions around his potential call-up to the national squad. As of June 11, 2026, the Australian T20I squad announced for the ongoing white-ball series against Bangladesh now features the dynamic all-rounder, Nikhil Chaudhary, who was added to the squad. Bangladesh vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd ODI 2026.

The Australia tour of Bangladesh, a crucial part of the ICC Future Tours Programme, is currently underway, featuring three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The T20I leg of the tour is set to commence on June 17, 2026.

Who is Nikhil Chaudhary?

Nikhil Chaudhary, born on May 4, 1996, in Delhi, India, is a 30-year-old right-handed batting all-rounder known for his aggressive middle-order hitting and leg-spin bowling. His cricketing journey began in Punjab, India, where he represented the state in age-group cricket and made his T20 debut in the 2016-17 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Chaudhary later moved to Australia in 2020, where he honed his skills in club cricket.

His breakthrough in Australian domestic cricket came with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the 2023-24 season, making him only the second Indian-born male player to feature in the league after Unmukt Chand. His consistent performances earned him a full contract with the Hurricanes and a spot in Tasmania's squad for domestic competitions. Australian Cricketers Denied Entry Into Golf Course in Dhaka Ahead of BAN vs AUS ODI Series 2026

Chaudhary's Big Bash League (BBL) Stats

Category Matches Innings Batted Runs Highest Score Batting Avg Strike Rate 50s Wickets Best Bowling Bowling Avg Economy Overall BBL 32 27 693 79 26.65 142.01 2 9 2/26 38.78 7.12

Australia vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2026: Schedule and Venues

The T20I series follows the ODI matches, with all three encounters scheduled to be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

Match Date Venue Start Time (AEST) Start Time (IST) 1st T20I June 17, 2026 Bir Sreshtho FL Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram 10:00 PM 5:30 PM 2nd T20I June 19, 2026 Bir Sreshtho FL Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram 10:00 PM 5:30 PM 3rd T20I June 21, 2026 Bir Sreshtho FL Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram 10:00 PM 5:30 PM

Head-to-Head T20I Record

Australia holds the advantage over Bangladesh in the T20I format, having won the majority of their encounters.

Format Matches Played Australia Wins Bangladesh Wins T20I 11 7 4

Where to Watch

Cricket fans across the globe can catch the live action from the Australia vs Bangladesh T20I series through various broadcasting and streaming platforms:

India: FanCode (Streaming)

FanCode (Streaming) Australia: Fox Sports (TV & Digital)

Fox Sports (TV & Digital) United Kingdom: TNT Sports (TV)

TNT Sports (TV) United States & Canada: Willow TV (TV & Streaming)

Willow TV (TV & Streaming) Bangladesh: T Sports, Nagarik TV (TV); Tapmad (Streaming)

T Sports, Nagarik TV (TV); Tapmad (Streaming) Pakistan: PTV Sports (TV); Tapmad (Streaming)

PTV Sports (TV); Tapmad (Streaming) New Zealand: Sky (TV & Digital)

Sky (TV & Digital) Sri Lanka: Dialog (TV & Digital)

Dialog (TV & Digital) Rest of the World: Sports Central (Digital)

With his inclusion in the national squad for Australia, Nikhil Chaudhary now has the opportunity to make his international debut. His journey from Delhi, where he was born, and growing up in Ludhiana, to becoming a key player in Australian domestic cricket and now earning a national call-up, certainly marks him as a talent to watch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).