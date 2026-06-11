Bangladesh vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd ODI 2026

The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, is once again the battleground as Bangladesh and Australia face off in the second One Day International (ODI) of their three-match series today, Thursday, June 11, 2026. Bangladesh currently holds a crucial 1-0 lead after a dominant 86-run (DLS method) victory in the series opener on June 9, marking only their second-ever ODI win against Australia. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of Tri Series 2026 Match 2.

Australia, led by interim captain Josh Inglis, will be eager to bounce back and level the series, especially after a recent 2-1 ODI series loss against Pakistan. Bangladesh, under the captaincy of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage and spin-friendly conditions to secure a historic series win against the formidable Australian side.

BAN vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Details

Detail Information Teams Bangladesh Men vs Australia Men Competition Bangladesh vs Australia ODI Series 2026 Stage 2nd ODI (of 3-match series) Date Thursday, June 11, 2026 Venue Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh Start Time 10:30 AM IST (India) 11:00 AM Local Time (Bangladesh) 06:00 AM BST (UK) 01:00 AM ET (USA/Canada) 3:00 PM AEST (Australia)

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd ODI Live

Cricket enthusiasts across various regions can catch all the live action from Dhaka. Below are the confirmed broadcasters and streaming platforms:

In India, fans can exclusively stream the Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd ODI live on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live television broadcast of the series in India.

BAN vs AUS Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Australia has dominated the ODI encounters against Bangladesh, holding a 20-1 lead before the current series. However, Bangladesh's victory in the first ODI marked a significant moment, bringing the head-to-head record to 20-2 in favor of Australia.

With Bangladesh aiming for an unprecedented series win at home and Australia determined to avoid another white-ball series defeat, the 2nd ODI promises to be a gripping contest. Don't miss the live action today!

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).