With an eye on a historic series win, Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the second Test. Bangladesh leads the two-match series 1-0 after having won the first game by 150 runs. Bangladesh have never defeated New Zealand in a Test series and stand near to creating that record. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be wary of the threat. The visitors will not only look to draw level in the series but earn important points in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The Blackcaps are yet to open their account on the WTC 2023-25 points table. Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 150 Runs in 1st Test, Secure Maiden Victory Against Kiwis in Tests At Home.

Bangladesh are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination unless there are some injury concerns in the camp. New Zealand, on the other hand, might think about either bringing in Mitchell Santner or Rachin Ravindra. If Ravindra comes into the playing XI, we might see one of the batters might make way for the all-rounder or else he will make it to the team in place of a fast bowler.

When is Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be played at Sher-e-Bangla International Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on December 06 (Wednesday). The first day's play of the BAN vs NZ 2nd Test has a scheduled time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans Come Up With Hilarious Reactions As Broadcaster Shows Men Urinating in Woods Outside Stadium During BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2023 on TV?

Sadly, there are official broadcasters of the BAN vs NZ Test Series 2023 in India and therefore fans will not watch the live telecast of the BAN vs NZ on their TV sets. For BAN vs NZ live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2023?

Thankfully, despite no live telecast of the BAN vs NZ 2nd Test 2023, fans can get access to the live streaming online of the match. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website with a pass to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs NED 2nd Test 2023 online.

