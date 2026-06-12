Birmingham Weather and Rain Forecast for ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Cricket fans descending upon Edgbaston on Friday, June 12, 2026, for the highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener between hosts England Women and Sri Lanka Women, will be keeping a close eye on the weather. While the tournament is set to ignite with this crucial Group 2 clash, a chance of rain could play spoilsport as the day progresses. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (06:30 PM BST) at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Where to Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.

ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Details

The tenth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup officially commences today, with England aiming to start their campaign on a high note on home soil.

Detail Information Match England Women (ENG-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) Competition ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Stage Group Stage (Group 2 Opener) Venue Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, England Date Friday, June 12, 2026 Start Time 18:30 BST

Birmingham Weather and Rain Forecast

The latest forecast for Birmingham on Friday, June 12, 2026, indicates partly cloudy conditions during the match, with an average humidity of 62 percent. Temperatures are expected to be around a comfortable 17-18°C (63-64°F) during the scheduled time. While a 25percent chance of rain is predicted throughout the day, cricket fans will hope for clear skies for the evening fixture. The possibility of interruptions means fans should come prepared, and the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method might need to be on standby if showers do arrive.

Birmingham Weather Live

Head-to-Head & Form Guide

Historically, England Women have held a significant edge over Sri Lanka Women in T20 Internationals. The two teams have faced each other 12 times in women's T20Is, with England emerging victorious in 10 encounters, while Sri Lanka has managed to win 2. This dominant record will undoubtedly give England a psychological advantage heading into the tournament opener. Key players like England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu have been standout performers in previous encounters between these two sides. As for recent form, both teams will be looking to establish early momentum in what promises to be a highly competitive tournament.

With the stage set for an exciting opening encounter, all eyes will be on Edgbaston for what promises to be a thrilling start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, regardless of what the Birmingham skies deliver. England will be eager to assert their dominance early, while Sri Lanka will be looking to cause an upset and kick off their campaign positively.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).