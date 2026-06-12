Where to Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India

The highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is underway, hosted by England and Wales from June 12 to July 5, 2026. This tenth edition of the tournament, expanded to feature 12 teams for the first time, will see 33 matches played across seven iconic venues. New Zealand enters the competition as the defending champions, having won the 2024 edition, while Australia, with six titles (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023), remains the most successful team in Women's T20 World Cup history. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venue, Squads and All You Need to Know.

The opening match today, June 12, 2026, features hosts England taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with play scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM local British Summer Time (BST), translating to 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cricket enthusiasts globally are geared up for a month of intense cricketing battles, culminating in the final at Lord's, London, on July 5, 2026.

India's campaign begins on June 14, 2026, with a highly anticipated Group A clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham. This match is set to commence at 7:00 PM IST, drawing significant attention from fans across the subcontinent. India will be looking to make a strong run in the tournament, aiming for their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title.

Where to Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Here's a detailed guide on how to catch all the live action from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 across key regions:

India

In India, JioStar holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament. Fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network for live telecasts. Digital streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. JioStar will provide English commentary for every match, with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada commentary options available for all India matches, the opening game, semi-finals, and the final. Additionally, sign language support will be provided for India's matches to enhance inclusivity. Google Doodle Honours ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Kickoff.

United Kingdom & Ireland

Viewers in the UK and Ireland can follow the tournament extensively on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+. For digital streaming, the Sky Sports app offers live coverage, and a NOW membership also provides access.

Significantly, Sky Sports is making several key matches available free-to-air. The tournament opener (England vs Sri Lanka), all 12 home nations' group matches, both semi-finals, and the final will be accessible on the Sky Sports app without a subscription. The opening match and the final will also be shown free-to-air on Sky Mix and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

This comprehensive broadcast and streaming coverage ensures that cricket fans around the world can stay connected to every boundary, wicket, and thrilling moment as the best women's T20 teams battle for global supremacy in England and Wales.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).