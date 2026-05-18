Chennai Super Kings are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. The fixture carries immense significance for the tournament standings, as both teams are locked in a highly competitive race to secure a spot in the knockout stages. Chennai enter the contest in sixth place with 12 points from 12 games, needing wins in their final two fixtures to stay in contention. Sunrisers Hyderabad sit slightly more comfortably in third position with 14 points, but require a victory to buffer their position against a chasing pack that includes Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Will MS Dhoni Retire Tonight After CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?

CSK vs SRH Live Streaming Details in India

For digital viewers in India, the match will be available to stream exclusively on the JioHotstar application and website. Following the integration of major media properties prior to the season, JioHotstar serves as the unified home for all digital IPL coverage this year.

The platform offers the live stream across multiple regional languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. While premium viewing features such as 4K resolution and Dolby Vision require a subscription, select mobile telecom plans from major operators offer bundled access to the network's sports coverage. The digital broadcast is scheduled to begin with the pre-match analysis ahead of the toss. MS Dhoni to Play in IPL 2027? Ravi Ashwin, Aakash Chopra Make Predictions Ahead of CSK vs SRH Match.

CSK vs SRH Live Telecast and Free Options

Cricket fans preferring traditional television can watch the live action on the Star Sports Network, which holds the official linear broadcasting rights for the tournament. The match will be aired on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Dedicated regional language coverage will also be available on Star Sports’ Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada channels. Viewers utilizing free-to-air satellite television networks should check local listings, as select matches throughout the season are shared via terrestrial syndication networks, though subscription packages through major DTH providers remain the primary avenue for complete high-definition coverage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).