MS Dhoni to Play in IPL 2027? Ravi Ashwin, Aakash Chopra Make Predictions Ahead of CSK vs SRH Match

The long-standing question regarding when MS Dhoni will finally call time on his Indian Premier League career has taken a fresh turn. Ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ crucial league encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk, high-profile cricket pundits have sparked a wave of theories about the veteran’s future. Dhoni has been sidelined for the entirety of the 2026 season due to a persistent calf strain. With tonight marking Chennai's final guaranteed home match of the league phase, the anticipation surrounding his potential return, or a final farewell in front of his home crowd, has reached its peak. Will MS Dhoni Retire Tonight After CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?

Ravi Ashwin’s Viral Prediction

The speculation intensified after former Chennai Super Kings spinner Ravichandran Ashwin posted a cryptic message on X. Commenting on the matchday combinations and the ongoing frenzy around Dhoni's availability, Ashwin suggested that a retirement announcement is not imminent.

In his social media post, Ashwin wrote that it is not happening today, adding that a farewell might instead arrive in 2027. His remarks immediately went viral, with supporters interpreting the timeline as a clear hint that the 44-year-old former captain intends to extend his playing career into the 20th edition of the tournament next year. MS Dhoni Spotted In Nets At Chepauk Ahead of CSK’s Last Home Match in IPL 2026.

Ravi Ashwin's Prediction

Not happening today! In 2027? May be Don’t think any batting changes will happen. Akeal Hosein in ? #CSKVSRH — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 18, 2026

'Definitely Not'

Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra has also contributed significantly to the speculations with a two-word tweet reading simply "definitely not". The phrase is a direct throwback to the 2020 edition of the tournament, when commentator Danny Morrison asked Dhoni if his final game for Chennai Super Kings was approaching, prompting the legendary skipper to famously reply with the exact same words.

By echoing this memorable declaration, Chopra heavily implied that Dhoni is far from finished with competitive cricket, hinting that the 44-year-old veteran will likely bypass a farewell this season in favour of returning to the pitch for the 2027 edition of the tournament.

Aakash Chopra's Prediction

Definitely Not — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 18, 2026

Fulfilling the Chepauk Promise

Adding context to the debate, former spinner Harbhajan Singh reminded fans that Dhoni has previously voiced a desire to play his final competitive match in Chennai. Harbhajan noted that if Dhoni does not take the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to team balance or recovery precautions, it strongly implies that he will return next season to fulfil that promise.

With Chennai currently placed sixth in the table and fighting to keep their knockout hopes alive, the management has prioritized tactical balance over sentiment. Whether Dhoni makes a dramatic appearance in the final matches of 2026 or defers his official farewell to IPL 2027, his future remains the biggest talking point in Indian cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).