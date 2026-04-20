Fact Check: Did Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Name Her Cat 'GG'? The Truth Behind the Viral Video

Social media platforms have been abuzz following a video posted by Shresta Iyer, sister of Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer. The clip, which introduces her pet to her followers, has drawn significant backlash from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) supporters, who allege the naming of the animal is a calculated jab at India’s head coach and former KKR mentor, Gautam Gambhir. Shreyas Iyer's Acrobatic Effort Helps Punjab Kings Dismiss Hardik Pandya In MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match (Watch Video).
The controversy comes at a sensitive time in the IPL 2026 season, following a series of high-tension social media exchanges between Shresta and the KKR fanbase.
The Source of the Enrage
In the viral video, Shresta is seen holding her pet cat and addressing the camera. "Hello guys, meet GG, my new baby," she says in the clip. "And because GG is still a baby, he still needs to learn a few things... he perhaps needs to learn how to respond to the word, chicken."
KKR fans quickly linked the initials "GG" to Gautam Gambhir. The relationship between the Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer has been a subject of intense public speculation since 2024, when Iyer led KKR to the IPL title. Many fans believe Iyer did not receive sufficient credit for that victory, with much of the praise directed toward Gambhir’s mentorship. Iyer’s subsequent move to Punjab Kings has only intensified the rivalry between the two sets of supporters. Shreyas Iyer’s Clean Shave Look for IPL 2026? Here’s the Fact Check.
Fan Alleges it is 'GG'
Naming her cat GG talks many things about her character. Maybe this video now becomes the reasons Iyer wont be able to make Indian team. This lady was so jealous and insecure since 2024 win goshhh. pic.twitter.com/ffkyeyusT0
— Venky Mama (@venkymama100) April 18, 2026
'Named her cat GG'
Shreyas Iyer's sister named her cat "GG" ☠️ pic.twitter.com/xmryDZdyvJ
— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) April 18, 2026
'Not Just a Pet's Name'
🚨Did Shreyas Iyer's Sister take a dig at Gautam Gambhir?🚨
-At first glance, naming a cat “GG” looks cute and harmless, but context matters a lot here.
- Shreyas Iyer not being part of India’s T20 setup despite consistent performances has already raised plenty of questions… pic.twitter.com/3qnCqNOjPI
— Infinite Info (@infiniteInfos) April 18, 2026
Fan Claims She Named it After Gautam Gambhir
No way Shreyas Iyer sister Shresta Iyer named her pet “GG” after Gautam Gambhir 😭😭 https://t.co/54SENhCjev
— JB (@93Yorker) April 18, 2026
Fact Check: 'GG' or 'JiJi'?
While the audio in the video led many to transcribe the name as "GG," a closer examination of the context and subsequent clarifications reveals a different story.
Shresta has actually named her pet JiJi, not GG and is evident by the actual post made by her on Instagram and carries no intended connection to the former KKR mentor. In the caption of the video uploaded on Instagram she has clearly written name as JiJi. The phonetic similarity between "JiJi" and "GG" appears to have been the primary driver of the misunderstanding, which was then amplified by the existing friction between Shresta and KKR supporters.
It is JiJi Not GG!
Watch the Original Reel by Shresta Iyer
View this post on Instagram
Despite the digital noise, Shreyas Iyer’s focus remains on the pitch. His Punjab Kings side currently sits on top of the IPL 2026 points table, having enjoyed a dominant start to the season, with latest win against Lucknow Super Giants.
Fact check
Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Named Her Cat 'GG'
No, She Named her Pet Cat 'JiJi'
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 07:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).