Gautam Gambhir Thanks RCB for Acknowledging His Contribution to Help India Fight COVID-19

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir thanked IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore for acknowledging his contribution in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The cricketer-turned Parliament member donated his two year’s salary as an MP to the Prime Minister-CARES Fund to combat the rapid growth of COVID-19 in the country and has also urged his fellow countrymen to come forward and do their bit. ‘People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country?’ the former cricketer tweeted. Gautam Gambhir Donates Rs 1 Crore to PM CARES Fund Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

The 38-year-old winner announced his contribution to combating COVID-19 on the same day as India won the prestigious 2011 World Cup where the Delhi-born cricketer played a crucial knock fo 97 runs in 122 deliveries against Sri Lanka. ‘I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too!’ the former cricketer tweeted.

Gautam Gambhir Thanks RCB

@RCBTweets I hated losing to you guys, but today you have won me over by this acknowledgment. Thanks a lot. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2020

After this, the Indian Premier League side RCB appreciated the former Indian international's contribution and the 38-year-old since then has thanked them. ‘@RCBTweets I hated losing to you guys, but today you have won me over by this acknowledgement. Thanks a lot.’ Said the Delhi-born cricketer.

Gambhir has also released an amount of INR 1 crore from his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) to support the cause. The pandemic has had a huge effect in the country with more than 2500 people testing positive for the virus and the death toll rising to 163.