Hardik Pandya Out of India vs Afghanistan ODIs with Leg Strain

In a significant blow to Team India's preparations, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been officially ruled out of the forthcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan. The 32-year-old sustained a mild leg strain, described as a low-grade quadriceps sprain, while undergoing rehabilitation at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru this week. India Record Their Biggest Ever Test Win By Innings After Victory In IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026.

Pandya's injury marks an unfortunate turn of events, especially after reports on June 9 indicated he had successfully cleared his fitness assessments and was ready to make his ODI return after more than a year. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia earlier said that while the injury is not long-term, medical staff have advised him to avoid any strain or weight-bearing for the next few days, necessitating his continued stay at the CoE for recovery. Yashasvi Jaiswal Replaces Injured Virat Kohli for IND vs AFG ODIs.

India vs Afghanistan ODI Series Schedule

The series kicks off on June 13, 2026.

Match Date Start Time (IST) Venue 1st ODI June 13, 2026 1:30 PM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 2nd ODI June 17, 2026 1:30 PM Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 3rd ODI June 20, 2026 1:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Other Injury Concerns and Replacements

Hardik's absence adds to India's injury woes, with star batter Virat Kohli also ruled out of the Afghanistan ODIs due to a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL 2026 final. Yashasvi Jaiswal has already been confirmed as Kohli's replacement. However, senior opener Rohit Sharma has been cleared to play after recovering from a hamstring niggle and passing his fitness test at the CoE.

Pandya, who turned 32 on October 11, 1993, had been at the CoE since June 2, building up his workload after battling back spasms during the recent IPL season for Mumbai Indians. His prior clearance on June 9 had brought immense relief to the team management, who view him as a crucial component for the balance he offers with both bat and ball in the white-ball format.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).