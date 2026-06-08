India Record Their Biggest Ever Test Win By Innings After Victory In IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026

India asserted their absolute dominance over Afghanistan, concluding the One-Off Test on a dramatic Day 3 on June 8, 2026, with a massive victory by an innings and 300 runs. This historic triumph, achieved at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, marks India's largest-ever win margin in Test cricket by an innings, surpassing their previous best of an innings and 272 runs against West Indies in 2018. India vs Afghanistan Highlights, One-Off Test 2026 Day 3

India Win By An Innings and 300 Runs

Clinical from start to finish 👏 An unforgettable Test match in New Chandigarh ends with #TeamIndia securing their biggest ever win by an innings and 300 runs 🤍 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Au50EfVM30#INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RfmeJWSyh2 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2026

The match, which began on Saturday, June 6, 2026 saw India take control from the outset. After winning the toss, Captain Shubman Gill's side posted a formidable 564/8 declared in their first innings, powered by significant contributions from the top and middle order. Manav Suthar Becomes 10th Indian Bowler To Claim Five-Wicket Haul on Debut, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026.

India's Batting Blitz

Opener and captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a superb century, scoring 126 runs. He was ably supported by KL Rahul (100), who also notched up a century. Rishabh Pant (81) and Sai Sudharsan (81) provided crucial impetus, while all-rounder Washington Sundar added a brisk unbeaten 52. Afghanistan's pacer Mohammad Saleem Safi (6/140) was the standout bowler for the visitors, claiming six wickets.

Debutant Manav Suthar Steals the Show

Afghanistan's first innings collapsed dramatically, folding for just 152 runs, granting India a colossal 412-run lead. The wrecking ball was debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who delivered a dream spell of 6/33, becoming only the 10th Indian and seventh spinner to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut. His relentless accuracy and sharp turn proved too much for the Afghan batsmen. Prasidh Krishna also chipped in with three crucial wickets. Rahmat Shah Becomes First Afghanistan Player To Reach 1000 Runs in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026.

Following on, Afghanistan's second innings offered little resistance against India's spin dominance. They were bowled out for 120, completing India's comprehensive win inside three days. Washington Sundar made significant inroads in the second innings with three wickets, complementing Suthar's efforts, who added another wicket to his match tally, bringing his total to seven. Rahmat Shah showed some fight, top-scoring in both innings for Afghanistan with 60 and a valiant half-century in the second.

Record Books Rewritten

This victory marks the second time these two nations have met in Test cricket. India had previously defeated Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs in their maiden Test encounter in 2018. Today's dominant performance by an innings and 292 runs not only secures the series for India but also sets a new benchmark for their largest victory margin in the longest format of the game by an innings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).