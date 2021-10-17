Hobart Hurricanes would face Sydney Sixers in the fourth match of the Women's Big Bash League on Sunday, October 17. The match would be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart and would start at 4:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sydney Sixers started their WBBL campaign with a win over Melbourne Stars via DLS. They would aim to maintain this winning run when they face Hobart. Alyssa Healy, who scored a quickfire 57 run-knock, would once again be a player to watch out for and Shafali Verma would too look to get back hitting those big shots. Virat Kohli Says That MS Dhoni Is Quite Excited With Getting Back to Indian Team Ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

Hobart on the other hand, had a disappointing start, losing to Melbourne Renegades and they would want to correct that and return to winning ways when they face an in-form Sixers' side.

When is Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, WBBL 2021 Clash? Know Date, Time and Venue

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women clash in WBBL 2021 will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on October 17, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a start time of 04:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:15 AM local time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, WBBL 2021 On TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India and will telecast the Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Channels to watch the action live on their TV sets. Meanwhile, Australian viewers can tune into Channel 7 to catch the live telecast.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Of Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, WBBL 2021 Clash?

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India, fans can with the games online on its OTT platform. Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, WBBL 2021 clash will be streamed online on SonyLiv and fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or website to catch the live action. Kayo App will be providing the streaming in Australia.

