Dubai, Oct 16 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli said that former captain MS Dhoni is very excited about getting back to the environment of the Indian team. He also said that Dhoni's eye for practical inputs and intricate details will help improve the team's game by one or two percent. Dhoni has been appointed as the mentor of the Indian team for the men's T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. "Massive experience. He is quite excited about getting back to the environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us, when we were starting our careers at the time he played and now he has the same opportunity to continue the same again. Especially the younger guys, who are in early stages of their career," said Kohli in a Captain's Call organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the mega event on Saturday. Ravichandran Ashwin Has Been Rewarded for Reviving His White Ball Skills, Says Virat Kohli Ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

"Just the experience that he has gained over the years and having conversations with him about the game. Such practical inputs and intricate details will help improve the game by one or two per cent. We are absolutely delighted to have him back in the environment. His presence will further boost the morale and confidence of the team," added Kohli. Asked about Rahul Dravid's appointment as the next head coach of the Indian team after Ravi Shastri's tenure ends, Kohli conceded he had no idea of the developments. "No idea exactly what's happening on the coaching front. No detailed discussion with anyone yet."

Talking about India's opening match in Super 12 against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai, Kohli said that his approach for the high-octane clash will be like any other game. "I can talk from personal experience. Honestly never felt so. I have always approached this game like any other game. I know there is hype around this game, more so around with ticket sales and values of them are ridiculously high."

"I don't think we make anything extra out of it. For us, it is just about a game of cricket that has to be played in the right way. From fans point of view, the environment is loud from outside. From the players point of view, we approach it in a professional and normal way," concluded Kohli.

