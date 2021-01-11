The last three hours for the Indian batsmen on day five of the third Test match between India and Australia were extremely testing. India pulled off a historic draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the series still stands on 1-1. After the departure of Rishabh Pant who got on 97 runs, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin both stayed on the crease for more than three hours. The two endured all the chirping, a host of nasty deliveries but did not give up. The netizens hailed the two batsmen as the two were glued on to the crease and made sure to not lose a wicket. Babul Supriyo Says Hanuma Vihari ‘Playing 109 Balls To Score 7 Is Atrocious’ During IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5; Twitterati Hits Back at BJP MP for ‘Silly Tweet’

As one might know that had India lost all wickets, the match would have ensured that India loses the game. The effort was quite monumental because during the course of their innings both Vihari and Ashwin got injured but they made sure to not give up. The two needed medical attention and the play were also stopped for a few minutes. But this surely did not go down well with Tim Paine apparently yelled at two players. “It's ridiculous. Get on with it. Seriously," Paine exclaimed. But none of this could stop India from getting the match to a draw. Thus the netizens hailed the two for saving the match for India.

Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag

Pic1 - Till Rishabh Pant was at the crease. Pic2- Pujara, Vihari and Ashwin. And the combination of these 2 made it a fantastic Test Match. Feel so so proud of the Team, Pant showed why he needs to b treated differently & d grit showed by Vihari, Pujara & Ashwin was unbelievable pic.twitter.com/aU3qN6O3JF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

VVS Laxman

What a remarkable performance by Team India. Once again great show of resilience under grave provocation, spate of injuries and several key players missing. Bravo! #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021

Jay Shah

'Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and cometh the team'. Extremely proud of #TeamIndia for putting up a fight on Day 5. Special mention to @RishabhPant17, @Hanumavihari, @cheteshwar1 & @ashwinravi99. Well done, guys! Hello Brisbane 🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 11, 2021

Wasim Jaffer

Even a half-strength, battled, bruised, injured, ridiculed, abused, bio-bubble fatigued India is difficult for a full strength Australia to beat at home. No praise high enough for this herculean effort. Told you this is a damn good team. Cherish it. #AUSvsIND https://t.co/FT0eFgiau0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 11, 2021

Match saved

Match saved 🙌 Ashwin and Vihari batted well over a hundred deliveries each to earn India a memorable draw 👏🇮🇳 The thrill of Test cricket 😅#AUSvIND ▶️ https://t.co/jOSQoYOuSC pic.twitter.com/N8TDwKmgnZ — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

Harsha Bhogle

Defiance of the very highest quality. A performance to be very proud of @ashwinravi99 @Hanumavihari. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2021

Most legendary

This Ashwin×Vihari partnership is going down as one of the most legendary partnerships ever, THIS IS TEST CRICKET AT IT'S PEAK ❤️#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0bX4Sqb15q — Shashank (@Idkwhyiamhere34) January 11, 2021

Best Test match

One of the best test match I have ever seen. #INDvAUS — Ninad Shirgaonkar (@ninads123) January 11, 2021

Awesome tribute

Awesome tribute to rahul dravid on his birthday by vihari , ashwin, pujara and pant. Great batting to save the test match. #INDvAUS — Amit (@cricket_freakkk) January 11, 2021

Incredible India

Cheteshwar Pujara also made a vital contribution as he scored 77 runs from 205 balls. The next Test match will be held at the Brisbane from January 15- 17, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).