The last three hours for the Indian batsmen on day five of the third Test match between India and Australia were extremely testing. India pulled off a historic draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the series still stands on 1-1. After the departure of Rishabh Pant who got on 97 runs, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin both stayed on the crease for more than three hours. The two endured all the chirping, a host of nasty deliveries but did not give up. The netizens hailed the two batsmen as the two were glued on to the crease and made sure to not lose a wicket. Babul Supriyo Says Hanuma Vihari ‘Playing 109 Balls To Score 7 Is Atrocious’ During IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5; Twitterati Hits Back at BJP MP for ‘Silly Tweet’

As one might know that had India lost all wickets, the match would have ensured that India loses the game. The effort was quite monumental because during the course of their innings both Vihari and Ashwin got injured but they made sure to not give up. The two needed medical attention and the play were also stopped for a few minutes. But this surely did not go down well with Tim Paine apparently yelled at two players. “It's ridiculous. Get on with it. Seriously," Paine exclaimed. But none of this could stop India from getting the match to a draw. Thus the netizens hailed the two for saving the match for India.

Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag

VVS Laxman

Jay Shah

Wasim Jaffer

Match saved

Harsha Bhogle

Most legendary

Best Test match

Awesome tribute

Incredible India

Cheteshwar Pujara also made a vital contribution as he scored 77 runs from 205 balls. The next Test match will be held at the Brisbane from January 15- 17, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).