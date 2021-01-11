BJP MP Babul Supriyo was trolled on social media for lashing out at Hanuma Vihari over his slow knock on day 5 of the IND vs AUS third Test match. Vihari is batting with a damaged hamstring to help India save the Test match in Sydney. The 27-year-old, who is batting despite facing difficulties in moving around, is at the crease with Ravichandran Ashwin as India fights to avoid a defeat in the third Test and go to the final match of the series with all to play for. Mr Supriyo went hard on Vihari’s slow knock of '7 runs from 109 balls' and called it ‘atrocious’ only for Twitterati to lash back at him. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 5 Live Score Updates.

“Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal,” tweeted the Union Minister. “PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket,” he said. Take a look at his post. Virender Sehwag Trolls Ricky Ponting With 'Rishabh Pant Meme' for his Prediction, Former Australian Captain Comes up With a Tweet.

Babul Supriyo Calls Hanuma Vihari's Innings 'Atrocious'

Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 11, 2021

The MP from Asansol was eventually trolled as fans hit back at him for his apparent ‘lack of understanding of game situation” and “unnecessary tweet.” Many netizens also pointed out the ‘silliness’ of the post and asked him to delete the tweet. Take a look at some reactions on the post.

Hanuma Vihari Did a Great Job Today

Don’t talk about cricket when you don’t know. He did great job today. Despite having hamstring he is on crease. — RAMESH (@RamesChaudhary) January 11, 2021

Fan Requests Babul Supriyo to Delete Twitter Post

Don't Poke Your Nose Everywhere

He's injured Mr. SMART. After him the tail starts as Jadeja is also Injured. IF HE FALLS HERE ALSO, INDIA WILL LOSE THE TEST. Just keep you diatribe to mamta ji. Don't poke your nose everywhere — Hemant Gaulechha🇮🇳 (@HemantGaulechha) January 11, 2021

Hanuma Vihari is Trying Best to Help India Avoid Defeat

Are you crazy ? With so many injured players that too key batmans. Hanuma Vihari is trying best to not loose. Respect that. — sonal🇮🇳 (@comeonletsshare) January 11, 2021

He is Playing With a Hamstring Injury to Save the Test

Let me remind you dada, Vihari has a hamstring injury. Despite this, he is playing for the country. — Gaurav Chaudhary (@gkctweets) January 11, 2021

'Cricket is Not Your Cup of Tea'

Sir, he has hamstring injury still he played and saved the match. Before Tweeting please follow the game. U can sing n do politics but Surely cricket is not Ur cup of tea — Mr SHARCASM (@hem_r_shah) January 11, 2021

'Really a Silly Tweet'

This is really a silly tweet. I have say Sir. How unfortunate. The man is making the best effort to save the test. Ask Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly, Laxman, Sehwag. They all know what an effort it has been. — ak the roar (@MumbaiCitizen01) January 11, 2021

India, meanwhile, are still battling hard to save the Test match. Vihari and Ashwin are still at the crease and have played over 200 balls. The pair have so far added 47 runs from 227 balls as they fight to save the Test and avoid defeat. Vihari is currently batting on 15 from 143 deliveries while Ashwin is on 33 from 116 balls. Vihari was also dropped once by wicketkeeper and captain Tim Paine off Mitchell Starc. India have to survive at least six more overs to save the Test match.

