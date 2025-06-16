First happened in 1973, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be the 13th edition, all set to be hosted by India. The eight eligible teams of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be locking horns against each other, with the first game scheduled to be between India and Sri Lanka, on September 30, at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. A total of 31 matches will be played in the tournament, with 28 happening in the league phase, followed by the semi-finals and final match. India Set To Face Pakistan in High-Stakes Clash at ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on October 5 in Colombo.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will see eight top teams, which include: host nation India, neighbours Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, defending champions Australia, last-time runners-up England, and New Zealand, and South Africa. While most matches will be held in the four Indian cities of Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, and Visakhapatnam, all of Pakistan's league phase matches are scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Full Schedule:

The moment we’ve been waiting for! 🏆 The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 fixtures are OUT! 🗓🔥@ICC pic.twitter.com/qiAjB9arxI — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2025

The high-voltage, much-awaited India vs Pakistan ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played on October 5 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Hosts India will be beginning the campaign with a match against Sri Lanka. The semi-finals and final match are not finalized yet, as if Pakistan qualify for these games, the matches need to be be hosted in the neutral venue in Colombo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).