IND vs AFG, 1st ODI 2026 Toss Report and Playing XIs Live Update: Shubman Gill Opts To Bowl; Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey Make India Debut

Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first in the rain-affected opening One Day International (ODI) against Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium today, 13 June 2026. The match, significantly delayed by persistent showers, has been reduced to a 25-overs-a-side contest with a revised start time of 5:45 PM IST. You can find India National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here.

Toss Update

India have handed international debuts to lanky Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar and Vidarbha's left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey. Brar, standing at 6'5'', earned his call-up following a consistent domestic season, while Dubey’s inclusion comes on the back of a record-breaking Ranji Trophy performance.

India Win Toss

The toss also confirmed the presence of veteran opener Rohit Sharma, who becomes the oldest Indian player to feature in an ODI. Despite earlier injury concerns, Sharma passed his fitness test to open the innings alongside Gill. India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, 1st ODI 2026.

The toss, originally scheduled for 1:00 PM, was pushed back by over four hours as the ground staff worked tirelessly to dry the outfield following a heavy afternoon downpour. While the pitch had been under covers for most of the day, it is expected to offer significant assistance to the seamers under the floodlights.

Playing XIs

India XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Afghanistan XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (w), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).