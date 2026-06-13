The much-awaited bilateral One-Day International (ODI) series between cricketing giants India and a rapidly ascending Afghanistan side kicks off on Saturday, June 13, 2026. You can find India National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. Following India's dominant victory in the preceding one-off Test match, the focus now shifts to the 50-over format, promising an enthralling contest at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala. Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026.

Match Details

Detail Information Match 1st ODI, Afghanistan Tour of India 2026 Teams India vs Afghanistan Date Saturday, June 13, 2026 Venue Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala Start Time IST 1:30 PM IST Start Time GMT 8:00 AM UTC (09:00 AM BST)

Where to Watch: Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Fans across different regions can tune into the action through various official broadcasters and streaming platforms. Hardik Pandya Out of India vs Afghanistan ODIs with Leg Strain.

India

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the 1st ODI on the Star Sports Network channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, along with their respective HD counterparts. For live streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

International Streaming and Telecast Options

Cricket fans outside India can also catch the action through various broadcasters and streaming services:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Go App

United States & Canada: Willow TV

Pakistan: Tapmad Streaming Platform

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Cricket Network

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian squad, which sees the return of Rohit Sharma but will be without key players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, who are sidelined due to injuries. Jasprit Bumrah has also been rested for workload management. Afghanistan, under the captaincy of Hashmatullah Shahidi, will be looking to challenge the hosts with a strong squad that includes star leg-spinner Rashid Khan. India currently holds a superior head-to-head record in ODIs, winning three of their four encounters, with one resulting in no outcome.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).