New look Indian cricket team takes on hosts Ireland in the three-match T20I series. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah takes charge of the team India as he eyes a successful comeback to the national team after a long injury ahead of important tournaments Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The IND vs IRE 1st T20I takes place at the Village Cricket Ground in Dublin. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for the IND vs IRE Dream11 prediction fantasy team for 1st T20I below. Rinku Singh in Team India Jersey: KKR Star Features in the Men in Blue Kit For the First Time Ahead of IND vs IRE T20I Series 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Bumrah will be leading a young team as the players will be looking to impress in the audition for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Ireland, on the other hand, will be hoping to register a historic win over India, which will miss the services of some of the major players. Virat Kohli in India's Squad for T20 World Cup 2024? Former Indian Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar Gives Thumbs Up to It

IND vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Sanju Samson (IND) and Lorcan Tucker (IRE) can be our pick as wicket-keepers for IND vs IRE fantasy team.

IND vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Tilak Varma (IND), Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) and Harry Tector (IRE) can be picked as batsmen in your IND vs IRE Dream11 team.

IND vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the IND vs IRE we will go with three all-rounders. Washington Sundar (IND), Curtis Campher (IRE) and George Dockrell (IRE) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

IND vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and Joshua Little (IRE) can be the bowlers in your IND vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Sanju Samson (IND), Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Tilak Varma (IND), Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Harry Tector (IRE), Washington Sundar (IND), Curtis Campher (IRE), George Dockrell (IRE), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and Joshua Little (IRE).

Yashsavi Jaiswal (IND) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team IND vs IRE whereas in-form Tilak Varma (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

