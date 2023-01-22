Following a fitting win over hosts South Africa, team India now gears up to take on West Indies in match number three of the ongoing Women's Tri-Series 2023 on Monday, January 23 at the Buffalo Park in East London. The intense action will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). While India Women made a mark with 27 run win in their opening match, the Hayley Matthews led West Indies were thrashed by 44 run defeat in their first match of the Tri-series. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs West Indies Women SA Tri-Series 3rd T20I Cricket Match in East London.

A deficient Indian side without the regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, senior pacer Renuka Singh and Shikha Pandey put forth a well proportioned play under the leadership of stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana on Thursday against South Africa. Though the core of Indian batting in the form of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh was missed after an early fall of wickets, however, the duo of experienced Deepti Sharma and debutant Amanjot Kaur managed a timely rescue. Amanjot Kaur roared her way into the national side with an unbeaten match-winning knock of 41 off 30 balls. While, Deepti Sharma aided with both batting and bowling goods which included 33 runs and three wickets respectively. Kaur got off to a dream start as the all-rounder was also announced the play of the match later. Overall, the Indian bowling in absence of senior pacers also brought about a decent show.

In contrast, West Indies Women had a disappointing start to the Tri-series with both bat and ball against South Africa. The Hayley Matthews led side will have to come up with their A game when they take on an in-form India Women on Monday. Whereas, India Women look clear favourites despite a senior-less playing XI in the upcoming clash, with Amanjot Kaur deemed to be a highlight.

IND-W vs WI-W Head-to-head Record in T20I

India Women and West Indies Women have faced each other 18 times in T20Is. India leads the head-to-head record with ten wins while Windies have won eight matches.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Key Players

Amanjot Kaur Deepti Sharma Rajeshwari Gayakwad Hayley Matthews Shamilia Connell

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Mini Battles

Smriti Mandhana vs Shamilia Connell and Hayley Mathhews against Deepti Sharma will be the mini battles to look forward to.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The third match of the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 between India Women and West Indies Women will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London on January 23 (Monday) and the starting time of the match will be 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 10:00 PM IST.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 in India and will provide Live Telecast of the 3rd T20I on its channels. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will Live Stream the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND-W Likely Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana ( C), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani.

WI-W Likely Playing XI: Hayley Matthews ( C), Britney Cooper, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz.

