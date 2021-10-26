Following the defeat against Pakistan, India now takes on New Zealand in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The IND vs NZ takes place at the Dubai International Stadium on October 31, Sunday. After loss against Pakistan, which was India’s first against the traditional rivals at World Cups, the Virat Kohli-led will be looking to open their winning account in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, we take a look how team India’s likely playing XI for New Zealand match. Team India Schedule for T20 World Cup 2021: Get Indian Cricket Team Match Timings and Fixtures for Twenty20 WC

Even though Kohli after loss to Pakistan said, the “we're certainly not a team that presses the panic button,” but the Men in Blue are likely to make few changes to their playing XI against New Zealand. Two changes are most likely to happen.

India could leave out Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and bring in Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur. Even though Pandya has been declared fit for New Zealand, but it is unlikely he will be fit to bowl. So, team India management might decide to rest him. Virat Kohli Annoyed With Reporter Who Questioned Rohit Sharma's Place In Indian Team Following Loss To Pakistan (Watch Video).

India could even go with three spinners and that means Ravi Ashwin could find a place in place of Bhuvneshwar and Thakur, in that case, will continue to warm the bench.

India Likely Playing 11 vs New Zealand

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).