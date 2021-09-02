It was quite a mixed day for the Indians on day 1 of the 4th test match between India and England at the Oval in London. It was Shardul who gave us a few moments to rejoice with his stunning knock of 57 runs from 36 balls whereas Indian captain Virat Kohli scored a stunning half-century. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the stat highlights for the game. But before that, let's have a look at how the match worked out for both teams. So England won the toss and elected to field first and it was like replaying the scenes of the third Test. India vs England, 4th Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights.

Top-order ripped, wickets collapsing, India at lunch had already lost three wickets and things went even worse as the match progressed. But Virat Kohli's effort had to be applauded as he scored a half-century and also became the fastest batsman to scored 23,000 runs. Rohit Sharma (11), KL Rahul (17), Cheteshwar Pujara (4), Ravindra Jadeja (10) Ajinkya Rahane (14) were the ones to make way into the pavilion one after another.

However, Shardul Thakur scored at the pace of the T20 match in Tests as he scored 57 runs from 36 balls as mentioned above. He slammed seven boundaries and three sixes and became the highest contributor to the team. It was because of his stunning effort that India reached a total of 191 runs. As England walked out to bat, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav struck early wickets as they walked away with two and a wicket respectively. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights for day 1.

Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 23,000 international runs. he only took 490 innings to achieve this feat.

The last time Virat Kohli made back-to-back 50+ Test scores were in August 2019 was when he made 51 (at North Sound) and 76 (at Kingston.

This is the 11th time that James Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara.

Shardul Thakur became the second-fastest by an Indian in Tests to score a half-century. Thakur scored 50 runs in 31 balls. Kapil Dev was the fastest Indian to score a half-century.

This is the 11th time that the Indian team has been bowled on a score that is less than 200 runs.

Now, it would be interesting to see how the Indian bowlers react to the surface and how the pitch turns out to be on day 2. Stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the game.

