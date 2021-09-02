India and England face each other in the fourth match of the five scheduled Tests, with the series currently tied at 1-1 after the Headingley game. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 will be played at the Oval Stadium in London from September 2, 2021 (Thursday) and both teams will be aiming to take the lead. Meanwhile, we bring you the IND vs ENG 4th Test live score and ball-by-ball commentary along with all the action. India vs England 4th Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From London.

England bounced back brilliantly from their defeat at Lord’s in the third game, outplaying India at Headingley to level the series. Joe Root’s men will now be looking to extend on that winning run and take a lead in the series for the first time. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s team will hope to regain their form heading into the penultimate game and know they have a good chance of going ahead if they fine-tune their team. BCCI Confirms Prasidh Krishna’s Addition to Indian Squad for the Upcoming Match.

India could make some changes to their playing XI from the previous Test as Ravi Ashwin is expected to make a comeback in the squad after missing the first three games of the series. Prasidh Krishna has been added to the squad but it looks unlikely that the pacer will be one of the 11 included for the game.

Meanwhile, England are likely to stay with the same setup as last game with all of their top three, for the first time in the series have scored half-centuries. Joe Root was once again the star with the bat and he will be aiming to continue his sensational form.

Both teams are very evenly matched and the toss could play a vital role in determining the outcome. With the series tied, the teams are looking to take an advantage into the final game.