India vs New Zealand, Wellington Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for 4th T20I Match Between IND vs NZ at Wellington Regional Stadium

After winning the third T2OI in the Super Over, the Indian team has now reached Wellington for the fourth game against New Zealand. Since India has clinched the five-match series by 3-0, the Men in Blue would be aiming for a clean sweep. Wellington is also addressed as Windy Wellington due to gusty northerlies. In this article, we bring you the weather and pitch report from Wellington. The match will begin at 12.30 PM IST and 8.00 PM local time. Talking about the weather, both teams will be welcomed with clear skies mostly. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

There is a very slim chance of rains. It will be very unlikely that the rains will be hampering the game. Surely this piece of news will bring a wide smile on the faces of the fans as they will be able to enjoy a full game of cricket. The northerlies are expected to roar at around 48 kmph. The mercury will hover at around 20 degree Celsius and there will be a change in a couple of degrees as the match progresses. Overall, the playing conditions will be ideal for playing cricket. Check out the snapshot of the weather below:

Wellington Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitches are batting friendly which means the fans can expect a big total on the board. The boundaries are quite short which means it would be difficult for the team batting first to defend any total. Needless to say that the team winning the toss would be wanting to chase.