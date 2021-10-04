Who doesn't love an India-Pakistan game and that too at th World Cup? Well, that apparently is the very reason why the tickets for this much-anticipated match between these two arch-rivals have already been sold out! Yes, we are mere days into this new month and this match, scheduled to be played on October 24, would already have a full house. The tickets went live for sale on Sunday and in just a matter of time, they have been sold out. General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East and Platinum--all of the tickets for the seats in these sections have been bought from the Platinumlist website.Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle, Becomes Fastest Batsman To Score 7000 T20 Runs

According to a report in Khaleej Times, fans rushed to the website to buy their tickets for this clash and there was also a queue with the waiting time being more than an hour. This explains that the build-up around this epic clash is already on the right note and it would only intensify as the days progress and we get closer to the competition.

Premium and Platinum section tickets for this match were priced at Dh 1,500 and Dh 2,600 respectively on Sunday and now, all of it has become unavailable on Platinumlist. The competition begins on October 17 and India would open their campaign against Pakistan on October 24. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also made it clear that all the venues in UAE would have about 70 percent attendance during the T20 World Cup 2021 matches.

So much has been the craze around tickets for this match that many have contacted, local people, to check whether they are ready to sell them, (if they already have) or not. Gopal Jaspara, who heads Dubai's G Force Cricket Academy has reportedly failed to get access to tickets for this match. He said, "I went to the website immediately after tickets went on sale. I was on the waiting list for a long time and thought I had a chance. But I was wrong,”

He was also asked by people if he had tickets for this match and was willing to sell or not. "Since I have been involved with local cricket in UAE, a lot of people have sent me messages for India-Pakistan match tickets. But I have no special access. I am just as helpless as them." Many people also posted inquiries on social media for getting access to a ticket for this match.

Check out some of the tweets by fans seeking tickets:

Tickets for Pakistan vs India match got sold out completely in less than 30 minutes. God damn! — 𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒏 (@hi__hassan) October 4, 2021

Was waiting for weeks to get my hands on #Pak v #Ind World Cup match ticket… they went on sale yesterday while we were busy with moving houses and got sold out in a few minutes 🥺 anyone selling general category tickets here? #T20WorldCup #Dubai — sarahrizvi (@sarahrizvi) October 4, 2021

Pakistan vs India tickets are not available : can't get completely sold out in 60 mins ! I am looking for tickets for premium or pavilion east/west stands: 4 of them : infact any stand except general will do — Shahzer Baig (@baig_shahzer) October 3, 2021

@imVkohli Hello virat, I was waiting for weeks to buy the tickets to T20 world cup. India vS Pakistan. When the booking opened online yaar 20 -30 min mein everything got sold out. Chance hi nhi mila Is there any way you can arrange just 2 tickets fr me I want to see india play😁 — Shashwat Saxena (@Shashwat2509) October 4, 2021

The competition would begin with Oman playing against Papua New Guinea on October 17. Oman is scheduled to play hosts to six out of the total 12 Round 1 matches while UAE would host the Super 12 games, along with the semifinals and the finals. The final would be played at the Dubai on November 14.

