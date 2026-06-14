Birmingham is abuzz as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 prepares for one of its most electrifying group stage matches today, Sunday, June 14, 2026. Arch-rivals India Women and Pakistan Women are set to lock horns at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England, promising a fierce contest that transcends cricket. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM British Summer Time (BST), which is 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can find India Women's National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard here.

This marquee fixture is part of the expanded tenth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by England and Wales from June 12 to July 5, 2026. Twelve teams are participating in the tournament, divided into two groups of six, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. India Women are placed in Group 1, alongside Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.

Head-to-Head Dominance for India

The historical rivalry in T20 Internationals heavily favours India Women. Out of 16 T20I encounters between the two nations, India has emerged victorious in 13 matches, while Pakistan has secured three wins. In the context of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup specifically, India's dominance is even more pronounced, with six wins from eight matches against Pakistan. Pakistan's two World Cup victories against India came in 2012 and 2016.

Their most recent T20 World Cup encounter saw India defeat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Cape Town during the 2023 tournament. The highest team total in this fixture is India's 151/3, achieved in the 2023 T20 World Cup, while Pakistan holds the lowest total of 63 in the Women's Asia Cup.

Recent Tournament Form

India Women enter this tournament with a strong recent pedigree, having won the Women's ODI World Cup in 2025. However, in the last ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2024, New Zealand claimed their maiden title, defeating South Africa in the final. India finished third in their group in the 2024 edition, missing out on the semi-finals, while Pakistan finished fourth in their respective group.