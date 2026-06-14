This is a solid start for Pakistan, with the boundaries flowing off the bat of Muneeba Ali, who has slammed three fours already. Kranti Gaud has failed to find her line and length, which sees the Pakistan batters score easy runs.
Pakistan will hope their opener Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza start well, given the target. This is not an easy pitch, but once set, the runs will flow of the bat. India will hope to keep picking wickets at regular intervals.
As expected Richa Ghosh came to the party for India, and managed to score 34 off 17, while Deepti Sharma contributed with a nine-ball 12. With field restrictions in the final two overs, Ghosh capitalised on the extra fielder inside the ring. India in WT20 WCs have never lost a game when they have scored above 130. For Pakistan, Fatima Sana was the stand-out player, taking two wickets and picking one catch in the out-field.
OUT! Fatima Sana is on a roll, after a catch to dismiss Smriti Mandhana, the Pakistan captain manages to remove her counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur. Kaur went to for the flick over deep on the on-side, but holed out to the stationed fielder. Pakistan have managed to find their way back into the contest.
OUT! Sadia Iqbal gets her second wicket as India's experiment with Bharti Fulmali has failed. Fulmali went to the big heave but got deceived in flight, and found herself stumped.
OUT! Not third time lucky, as Fatima Sana takes a splendid catch to end Smriti Mandhana's innings. Mandhana was looking to take away the match from Pakistan's grasp, but tight bowling from Rameen Shamim sees the back of India's vc.
100! India women have gone past the 100-run mark, with both Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana adding 83 runs for the third wicket. Both batters have made their intent clear, taking on the bowling in the last over with 19 runs. Mandhana was lucky to be dropped on 55.
50! Smriti Mandhana has managed to bring up her 34 T20I half-century in as many balls, which include seven fours and one solitary six. This is Mandhana's fifth fifty in WT20 WCs for India.
India's most dependable batters have come to the party for their side, as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have managed to rebuild the innings to perfection. Both have added 47 runs for the third wicket, and have managed to push Pakistan away from taking control.
This has a good start for Pakistan Women, who have managed to pick two wickets, and make Indian batter work hard for the runs. India, on the other hands, are trying to come out of a ditch, given the start. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have started the rebuilding phase for India women, with the latter contributing 25 off the 38.
Birmingham is abuzz as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 prepares for one of its most electrifying group stage matches today, Sunday, June 14, 2026. Arch-rivals India Women and Pakistan Women are set to lock horns at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England, promising a fierce contest that transcends cricket. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM British Summer Time (BST), which is 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can find India Women's National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard here.
This marquee fixture is part of the expanded tenth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by England and Wales from June 12 to July 5, 2026. Twelve teams are participating in the tournament, divided into two groups of six, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. India Women are placed in Group 1, alongside Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.
Head-to-Head Dominance for India
The historical rivalry in T20 Internationals heavily favours India Women. Out of 16 T20I encounters between the two nations, India has emerged victorious in 13 matches, while Pakistan has secured three wins. In the context of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup specifically, India's dominance is even more pronounced, with six wins from eight matches against Pakistan. Pakistan's two World Cup victories against India came in 2012 and 2016.
Their most recent T20 World Cup encounter saw India defeat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Cape Town during the 2023 tournament. The highest team total in this fixture is India's 151/3, achieved in the 2023 T20 World Cup, while Pakistan holds the lowest total of 63 in the Women's Asia Cup.
Recent Tournament Form
India Women enter this tournament with a strong recent pedigree, having won the Women's ODI World Cup in 2025. However, in the last ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2024, New Zealand claimed their maiden title, defeating South Africa in the final. India finished third in their group in the 2024 edition, missing out on the semi-finals, while Pakistan finished fourth in their respective group.