India takes on Sri Lanka in the Super 4 contest of the Asia Cup knowing very well only a win can help keep their fate in their own hands. A surprise loss to Pakistan in the last game has shifted the focus away from the Men in Blue being the tournament favourites and the question now is whether they can play the finals. The T20 game is a topsy-turvy affair; anyone can beat anyone on a given day. Sri Lanka looked down and out against Bangladesh but they managed to beat them and will be pretty confident of taking on India. Their players are suited for the shortest format of the game and just need a bit of composure throughout the contest. India versus Sri Lanka will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST. Seven Players to Watch Out For in IND vs SL Match

Virat Kohli has been in fine form for India in this tournament and he will once again be the player to watch out for. K L Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been decent in the power plays but one of them has to kick on and get a big score. Avesh Khan is set to return for India and could play as the third pacer while Ravi Bishnoi makes way for Axar Patel. Arshdeep Singh, who was the talking point following the drop catch against Pakistan, will be eager to make amends in this game.

Skipper Dasun Shanka is capable of scoring at a brisk pace while Kusal Mendis has also been in good form so far. But the other players will need to chip in and try and take some pressure off these two. Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best spinners in the game currently and India will need to play him with utmost caution.

When Is India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 06, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards. The game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on TV. The IND vs SL Super 4 Asia Cup cricket match will be telecast on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and DTT Platform users. For fans in Sri Lanka, Vasantham TV will provide the live telecast of IND vs SL T20 Super 4 cricket match.

How To Watch India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Expect another cracker of a game between the two traditional rivals. India will be under pressure but the presence of big game players means they should win this contest.

