India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming and Free Telecast, 2nd ODI 2026

Cricket fans are preparing for a crucial fixture as India Women face Australia Women in the second match of their three-game One Day International (ODI) series on 27 February 2026. You can find india women's national cricket team vs australia women's national cricket team match scorecard here. Taking place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, the match represents a must-win scenario for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side as they attempt to keep the series alive against the hosts. India's Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes Most Capped International Player in Women's Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2026.

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming and Telecast Guide

Supporters in India can watch the second ODI live on television via the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcast rights for the tour. For digital viewers, live streaming of the match will be available exclusively through the JioHotstar application and website.

For fans tuning in from Australia, the game will be broadcast live on free-to-air television via Channel 7 and 7mate. Australian viewers can also stream the match online using the free 7plus platform, as well as through subscription services like Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture India Women vs Australia Women Competition 2nd ODI, India Women Tour of Australia 2026 Date Friday, 27 February 2026 Start Time (IST) 09:20 IST Start Time (Local) 14:50 AEDT Venue Bellerive Oval, Hobart Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Telecast (India) Star Sports Network

India Women vs Australia Women Match Preview

In the opening ODI in Brisbane earlier this week, Australia secured a comfortable six-wicket victory. After their bowling attack restricted India to a modest total of 214, the hosts chased down the target with ease, anchored by a composed 76 from Beth Mooney and a half-century from departing captain Alyssa Healy.

India will need to address their middle-order batting and overall consistency if they are to challenge the hosts in Hobart. With the series on the line, the visitors will rely heavily on the experience of Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur to establish a stronger foundation. Australia, conversely, will aim to seal the series victory in front of their home supporters before the final match.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).