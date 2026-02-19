India's Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes Most Capped International Player in Women's Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2026

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur made history on Thursday, becoming the most-capped international player in the history of women’s cricket. Taking the field in IND-W vs AUS -W 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women at the Manuka Oval, Kaur recorded her 356th appearance for India, surpassing the previous world record of 355 matches held by New Zealand legend Suzie Bates. India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Cricket Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2026.

Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History

3⃣5⃣6⃣* matches of utmost commitment and determination 🫡 Congratulations to #TeamIndia captain Harmanpreet Kaur on becoming the most-capped international player in women’s cricket 👏👏 #AUSvIND | @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/wMfgOE6AFU — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 19, 2026

Kaur’s tally of 356 international appearances includes 6 Tests, 161 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 189 Twenty20 Internationals. She now stands alone at the top of the all-time list, followed by Bates (355), Ellyse Perry (349), and the legendary Mithali Raj (333). ‘Feels Wonderful That My Daughter Has Been Named for Padma Shri’: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Father Urges Parents to Encourage Children to Take Up Sports.

Most-Capped International Players in Women's Cricket

Player Team Matches Career Span Harmanpreet Kaur India 356 2009–Present Suzie Bates New Zealand 355 2006–Present Ellyse Perry Australia 349 2007–Present Mithali Raj India 333 1999–2022 Sophie Devine New Zealand 312 2006–Present

Having already led India to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2025 and a recent T20I series victory in England, Kaur’s longevity is seen as a testament to her fitness and continued relevance in the evolving game. Earlier this month, she was also honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for her contributions to the sport.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).