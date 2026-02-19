Cricket

India's Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes Most Capped International Player in Women's Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2026

Kaur’s tally of 356 international appearances includes 6 Tests, 161 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 189 Twenty20 Internationals for India Women National Cricket Team.

By Team Latestly | Published: Feb 19, 2026 01:59 PM IST
India's Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes Most Capped International Player in Women's Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2026
1
2
3
4
5
TruLY Score by LatestLY

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur made history on Thursday, becoming the most-capped international player in the history of women’s cricket. Taking the field in IND-W vs AUS -W 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women at the Manuka Oval, Kaur recorded her 356th appearance for India, surpassing the previous world record of 355 matches held by New Zealand legend Suzie Bates. India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Cricket Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2026.

Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History

Kaur’s tally of 356 international appearances includes 6 Tests, 161 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 189 Twenty20 Internationals. She now stands alone at the top of the all-time list, followed by Bates (355), Ellyse Perry (349), and the legendary Mithali Raj (333). ‘Feels Wonderful That My Daughter Has Been Named for Padma Shri’: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Father Urges Parents to Encourage Children to Take Up Sports.

Most-Capped International Players in Women's Cricket

Player Team Matches Career Span
Harmanpreet Kaur India 356 2009–Present
Suzie Bates New Zealand 355 2006–Present
Ellyse Perry Australia 349 2007–Present
Mithali Raj India 333 1999–2022
Sophie Devine New Zealand 312 2006–Present

Having already led India to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2025 and a recent T20I series victory in England, Kaur’s longevity is seen as a testament to her fitness and continued relevance in the evolving game. Earlier this month, she was also honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for her contributions to the sport.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI women). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Australia Women National Cricket Team Australia Women vs India Women Harmanpreet Kaur IND vs AUS IND vs AUS W IND W vs AUS W IND Women vs AUS Women India vs Australia India Women India Women National Cricket Team India Women National Cricket Team vs Australia Women National Cricket Team India Women vs Australia Women Women Cricket