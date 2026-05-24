IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed the schedule and venues for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff stages. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Rajasthan Royals(RR) have secured the four available playoff positions following a highly competitive league phase. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

The Road to the Final

The IPL Playoffs action commences on Tuesday, 26 May, with Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. This highly anticipated match will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Titans, with the victor earning a direct ticket to the championship game.

Knockout proceedings then shift to the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host consecutive matches. The venue will first stage the Eliminator on Wednesday, 27 May, where Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in a must-win fixture. The winner of this tie will advance to Qualifier 2 on Friday, 29 May, to play the loser of Qualifier 1.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule in IST

Match Fixture Date Venue Time (IST) Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT Tuesday, 26 May HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 19:30 Eliminator SRH vs RR Wednesday, 27 May Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh 19:30 Qualifier 2 TBC vs TBC Friday, 29 May Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh 19:30 Final TBC vs TBC Sunday, 31 May Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 19:30

The tournament will conclude with the IPL 2026 Final on Sunday, 31 May, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All playoff matches are scheduled for a 19:30 IST start time.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).