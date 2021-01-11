Rivals Delhi and Mumbai meet in the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 T20 tournament. This is the day two the tournament, which began on January 10. Delhi vs Mumbai match in Elite Group E will be one of the ten matches to be played on today. However, not all matches will be telecasted live on television this year. Meanwhile, if you are searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Delhi vs Mumbai encounter, please scroll down for all information. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

The Delhi vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The T20 match will start at 12:00 PM as per IST. Players like Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will be seen in action.

Is Delhi vs Mumbai T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Delhi vs Mumbai match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast the Delhi vs Mumbai match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: BCCI Increases Hosting Fee From Rs 2,50,000 to 3,50,000.

Delhi Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat(w), Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Karan Dagar, Ishant Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma.

Mumbai Squad: Aditya Tare(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Prathamesh Dake, Sujit Nayak, Sufiyan Shaikh, Shubham Ranjane, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde.

