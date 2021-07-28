India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the second Twenty-20 International game of the three-match series. The IND vs SL 2nd T20I match will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 28, 2021 (Wednesday). The game was scheduled for yesterday but was postponed following Krunal Pandya’s positive coronavirus diagnosis. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SL 2nd T20I live streaming can scroll down below. Krunal Pandya Tests Positive for COVID-19, India vs Sri Lanka Second T20I Postponed to July 28.

India won the One-Day International and could seal the T20I series as well with a win in the second match today. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side was complexly dominant in the opening match and will be aiming for a similar performance. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be hoping to get back in the series and pull themselves on level terms.

Is IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Watch our special show #CricLIVE, where sports experts will share match preview & analysis before start of the match! #SLvIND 🏏 2nd T20I 🗓️ Today ⏰ 7 PM onwards..... LIVE stream here: https://t.co/BwgFPbRr2x pic.twitter.com/CNy6FKW3yz — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 28, 2021

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will show the live telecast of IND vs SL 1st T20I on the channel. The IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 will not be live on DD National though. IND vs SL will be telecast live on DD Sports Television on DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms. On DTH and cable TV platforms Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs SL 2nd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

