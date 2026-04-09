The 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 sees the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the historic Eden Gardens on 9 April 2026. The fixture is a high-stakes encounter for the hosts, as Ajinkya Rahane’s side remains rooted to the bottom half of the table, seeking their first victory of the season. In contrast, Rishabh Pant’s LSG will look to capitalise on their balanced start and move into the top four. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

Where to Watch in India KKR vs LSG Live Streaming: TV and Digital

Following the high-profile merger of major media entities, the broadcasting landscape for IPL 2026 in India remains streamlined.

Television: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 1 Hindi to catch the action with expert commentary in multiple languages.

RR vs MI Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the match via the JioHotstar app and website. The platform, which resulted from the consolidation of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, offers various subscription tiers, including mobile-only and 4K premium plans. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs LSG IPL 2026.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants (Match 15) Date Thursday, 9 April 2026 Time 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata TV Channel (India) Star Sports Network Live Stream (India) JioHotstar (Subscription required) Broadcaster (UK) Sky Sports

Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders have endured a difficult start to their 2026 campaign, suffering defeats against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad before a rain-affected no-result against Punjab Kings. The team will rely heavily on veteran Sunil Narine and captain Rahane to provide stability at the top of the order on a pitch that has recently favoured high scoring.

Lucknow Super Giants arrive with a record of one win and one loss. The team features a formidable middle order led by Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran. LSG’s bowling attack has historically performed well against KKR, often using tactical variations to stifle the Knight Riders' aggressive stroke play.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).