Learn How to Bat by Donald Bradman! Rare Video of Cricket Legend Coaching Perfect Drives, Forward and Defensive Shots in his Batting Style

Sir Don Bradman is considered by many as the greatest batsman ever to play the game of cricket. The Australian has a record which only few can match as he had a monstrous average of 99.94 in 52 Tests and scored 6,996 runs in his two-decade-long career. Bradman’s is one of the greats of the game and his career average has been cited by many as the greatest achievement in sports history and it is hard to argue with that. Bradman’s record in cricket is untouched and is expected to remain that way for many years to come. A Look at Some Records Still Held by Sir Don Bradman.

A twitter user named Neelesh K. Gehlot with username ‘@MrFahrenheit747’ has uploaded a video in which Sir Don Bradman could be seen practising his batting and giving a tutorial of every shot in his book. Bradman had an unorthodox stance while batting which cited by many as the reason behind his success. The Australian great always held his bat at a particular angle in order to counter the possibility of getting dismissed on cross-batted shots. Bradman also had the knack of using the depth of the crease to play the deliveries bowled at different lengths. Lesser-Known Things to Know About Sir Don Bradman.

Watch Video

Look I am going deep now....how Sir Don Bradman with unorthodox technique (which is too orthodox, actually!) used to counter the ball. Just from a technical aspect, do bat weight also plays a part in bringing the narrow gap b/w reaction time? Surely Yes! IMO pic.twitter.com/ZSMIG5AhUy — Neelesh K. Gehlot (@MrFahrenheit747) March 3, 2020

The technique Sir Don Bradman used was very unconventional for his time and that was one of the many reasons why he was a nightmare for the bowlers. But modern-day cricketers have embraced and practised the system laid down by him and have achieved great success.

One of the cricketers who have applied this technique successfully to a certain extent is former Australia captain Steve Smith. The 30-year-old has a stance and bat-circulation extremely similar to the cricketing great. Smith who came on to the scene as a bowler is now considered as one of the greatest Test batsmen of all time.