Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 4 on Hotstar: Check Live Cricket Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of IND vs NZ Match on Star Sports

New Zealand continues to be in a commanding position in the first Test against India at Wellington. The hosts secured 183-run lead in the first innings after scoring 348. And then, restricted India to 144 for four at the close of play on day three. Meanwhile, below you will find all the details of India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 day four live streaming online. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

India once again lost wickets early on and were reduced to 113 for four. Apart from opening batsman Mayank Agarwal’s half-century, top order, including Virat Kohli, failed once again to get going. At stumps on day three, India now trail by 39 runs.

The first India vs New Zealand Test continues on February 24, 2020, Monday. The IND vs NZ 1st Test match is being played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The action on day four will begin at 03:30 AM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).

On day four, Kiwis will be looking to restrict India to a par total once again. The visitors, on the other hand, will be hoping that Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari, the two unbeaten batsmen stitch a fine partnership and bail their side out of the trouble.