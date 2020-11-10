PAK vs ZIM Live Streaming Online: Pakistan are eyeing a clean sweep are they take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 10 (Tuesday). The Men in Green have been absolutely dominant in the first two games and will be determined to register a white-wash. On the other hand, Zimbabwe have nothing but pride to play for, and they must put their best foot forward to get a consolation win in the last game of the tour. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, timing and other details of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2020. Chance for Babar Azam to Regain Top Spot in ICC T20I Rankings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been the biggest nemesis for the visitors as his batting form is nothing short of sensational. Other than him, Haider Ali and Mohammad Hafeez have also shown good form. Mantle in the bowling department has been handled brilliantly by Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir. On the other hand, youngster Wesley Madhevere has shone for Zimbabwe with the bat while veterans like Sean Williams and Brendan Taylor are yet to make a mark. Among the bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani has impressed the most. Ahead of the clash, let’s look at the streaming details.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will take place on November 10, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 3:30 pm.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can catch the live telecast of PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I match live on PTV Sports. Unfortunately, live-action will not be available in India on television channels.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

In case, you are not able to watch PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I on TV, you can always follow the live action through live streaming. The live streaming of the encounter is available on Pakistan Cricket's official YouTube Page. Also, the PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I match live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

Notably, this is the last international game of Zimbabwe all-rounder Elton Chigumbura, and his teammate must want to give him a winning send-off. However, defeating the in-form Pakistan will not be easy.

