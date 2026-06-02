Malaysia vs China, Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 Live Streaming Online

Cricket fever continues to grip Singapore as Malaysia locks horns with China in Match 4 of the Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 today, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. This crucial Group A encounter sees Malaysia aiming to kickstart their campaign on a high, while China seeks redemption after a challenging start to the tournament. The qualifiers are a vital pathway to the main event, the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled for September 19 to October 4, 2026. With both nations vying for a spot in the prestigious multi-sport event, expect a spirited contest at the Singapore National Cricket Ground. ICC Board Approves Pink Ball Trials for Bad Light, Permanent Leg-Side Wides, and Coach Consultations.

Malaysia vs China, Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 Match 4 – Key Details

Here’s a quick look at the match details:

Match: Malaysia (MAL) vs China (CHI), Match 4, Group A

Competition: Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Venue: Singapore National Cricket Ground, Singapore

Malaysia vs China Match Timing Across Regions

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here’s how that translates to other major time zones around the world:

Time Zone Time (June 2, 2026) Indian Standard Time (IST) 12:00 PM Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) 06:30 AM Singapore Standard Time (SGT) 02:30 PM Malaysia Time (MYT) 02:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) 02:30 PM British Summer Time (BST) 07:30 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 04:30 PM (June 2) Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), USA 02:30 AM

Where to Watch Malaysia vs China, Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 Live

For fans in India and the wider subcontinent, Sony Pictures Networks India holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2026, which includes the cricket tournament. However, Qualifier matches won't be available on the network. ICC TV is likely to provide the live streaming of the match in some regions.

Unfortunately, specific broadcast and streaming details for the Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 for other regions, including the UK, USA, Australia, Malaysia, and China, are not explicitly confirmed through available information. Fans in these regions are advised to check local sports broadcasters or official Asian Games channels for potential coverage closer to the match time.

Team Form and Head-to-Head

Malaysia enters this match with strong recent form, having swept a four-match T20I series against Indonesia earlier in May 2026. This momentum will be crucial as they aim for a positive start in the qualifiers. China, on the other hand, faced a challenging opener in the tournament, suffering a significant 221-run defeat to Nepal in their first T20I Qualifier match, where Nepal posted a formidable 313/2.

In terms of head-to-head records in T20 Internationals, Malaysia holds an advantage over China, with a 1-0 win-loss record. This history, coupled with their recent performance, positions Malaysia as the favourites for today's encounter. However, in T20 cricket, upsets are always a possibility, making this match one to watch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).