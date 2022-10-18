India and Pakistan are set to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams face off against each other. The clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. The two rivals will be aiming for a win to open their account in the showpiece event. Ahead of the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 clash, we take a look at Melbourne's weather and rain forecast. Virat Kohli Ready for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Clash, Check his Latest Social Media Post.

The teams earlier met this year in the Asia Cup 2022 and it was a close encounter on both occasions. India secured a win in the group phase while Pakistan came out on top in the Super 4 encounter. The rivals also faced each other in last year's world cup and it was the Men in Green that came out triumphant. Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam’s Photoshoot Pictures Ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Clash Go Viral! (See Pics).

Melbourne Weather on October 23, 2022 for IND vs PAK Clash

Melbourne Weather (Weather.com)

The weather in Melbourne on October 23, 2022 is not the best as rain is expected to play a huge part. As per the forecast, there is an 84 per cent chance of showers during the day and around 82 per cent at night. The temperatures are expected to be in the lower 10 degrees celsius throughout the day.

Both teams have hopes of winning the world cup and will look to get off to a great start with a win against their arch-rivals. India and Pakistan are drawn in Super 12 Group 2 alongside Bangladesh, South Africa and two other qualified teams.

