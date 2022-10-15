India and Pakistan team captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam appeared for a photoshoot ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has gone viral on social media. The clash between the arch-rivals in the showpiece event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 23. The 15-team tournament starts on Sunday, October 16 with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia and UAE to play Netherlands.

Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam photoshoot, See pics:

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during Photoshoot for T20I World Cup 2022.#RohitSharma #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/LdlUhQcedw — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) October 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)